Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Down 12.1% in October

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. 2,243,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.63. Baozun has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $316.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.66 million. Baozun had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Baozun will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $15.00 to $8.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $2,226,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 487,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 246,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 216,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 186,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

