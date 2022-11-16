Barclays Raises Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $78.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays to $78.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Wix.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $3.17 on Wednesday, hitting $88.07. 16,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.07. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $197.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wix.com Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,895,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

