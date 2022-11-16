Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 1st

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BGH opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $17.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

