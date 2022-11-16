Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after buying an additional 8,102,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.