Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 2.6 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 107.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

