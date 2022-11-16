Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,653,000 after buying an additional 335,045 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 281.3% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,000 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,884,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,827,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,905,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,671,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after buying an additional 420,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

BHC opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

