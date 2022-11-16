Beach Point Capital Management Sells 5,030 Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,030 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $14,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,033,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,457.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,520 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $15,456.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 51,473 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $145,153.86.

On Monday, November 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,209 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $3,385.20.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,112 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $58,324.80.

On Monday, October 31st, Beach Point Capital Management sold 65,230 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $201,560.70.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 4,875 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,548.75.

On Monday, September 12th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $113,940.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,653 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $10,930.36.

On Thursday, August 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,620 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $7,306.20.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 6,913 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $31,177.63.

Terran Orbital Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Terran Orbital stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. Terran Orbital Co. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLAP. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $151,181,000. Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at about $90,857,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 5,220.4% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 7,338,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after buying an additional 7,200,302 shares during the last quarter. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth about $36,097,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLAP. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Featured Articles

