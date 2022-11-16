Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.76% from the company’s current price.

BEEM has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Beam Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Beam Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,859. The stock has a market cap of $166.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.39. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Beam Global

In related news, major shareholder Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 6,040 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $79,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,039,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,687,870.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 22,551 shares of company stock worth $328,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Beam Global by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Featured Stories

