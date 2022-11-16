Belrium Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Belrium token can now be bought for $4.15 or 0.00025088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Belrium has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $65,732.96 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005914 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002398 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008476 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

