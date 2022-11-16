Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

