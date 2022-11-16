Best Buy Co., Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $8.72 Per Share (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $8.72 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.17 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BBY opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

