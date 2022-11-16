Beyond Meat (BYND) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND):
- 11/10/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $22.00 to $10.00.
- 10/27/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $10.00.
- 10/17/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $15.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/22/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $22.00.
- 9/21/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Beyond Meat Stock Performance
Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.02. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
