Beyond Meat (BYND) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND):

11/10/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $22.00 to $10.00.

10/27/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $10.00.

10/17/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $15.00.

10/12/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $22.00.

9/21/2022 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.02. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 49,900.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

