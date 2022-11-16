B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Short Interest Update

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,260,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 12,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BGS opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -339.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.