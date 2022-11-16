Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Reduced by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $823,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 78.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after buying an additional 113,919 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 42.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $299.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $305.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.62.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

