BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Price Down 6.6%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.41. Approximately 9,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 400,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLFS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $194,044.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,354.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 34,261 shares of company stock valued at $799,649 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.