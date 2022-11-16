Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Down 8.8% in October

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 606,900 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 665,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 1.1 %

BMEA opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -1.54. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 29.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMEA shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.