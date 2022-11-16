BitCash Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded up 28.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, BitCash has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BitCash has a market cap of $23,952.47 and approximately $197.34 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BitCash’s genesis date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash.

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

