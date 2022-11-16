Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Price Hits $0.63 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 81.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and $41,697.57 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

