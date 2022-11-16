Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in October

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,340,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 18,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Bitfarms by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bitfarms by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Bitfarms by 22.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 65,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bitfarms by 76.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Bitfarms stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $41.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 55.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bitfarms will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

