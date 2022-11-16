Bivin & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Bivin & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,778 shares during the period. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF makes up 4.3% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRF. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 60,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 51,687 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 113,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EPRF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,817 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

