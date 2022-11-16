Bivin & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bivin & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.0% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.2 %

MCD stock traded up $5.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,669. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $200.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.36 and its 200-day moving average is $252.25.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

