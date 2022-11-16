Bivin & Associates Inc. Has $920,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bivin & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.0% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 6.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 107.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 91,291 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 25.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

WM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.91. 46,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,991. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

