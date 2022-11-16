Bivin & Associates Inc. Sells 56,274 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Bivin & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,274 shares during the quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

IGHG traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $70.58. 43,210 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.68. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

