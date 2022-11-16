BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 28.5% in October

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the October 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,022. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

