BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,454 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99,061 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 103,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the period.

Shares of MUE stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

