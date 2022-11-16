BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 108,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,981. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYD. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

