Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 364 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 9.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sysco by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 30,864 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 1.1 %

Sysco stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,592. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

