Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $1,501,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $148.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,334,393 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.02.

