Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,447,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,403,000 after acquiring an additional 124,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,198,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,726,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,231,000 after buying an additional 21,154 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.99. 13,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,177. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.74. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.36 and a 52 week high of $306.64.

