Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,559,000 after acquiring an additional 49,652 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,612. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

