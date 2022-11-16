Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $97.15. The stock had a trading volume of 646,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,216,077. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $116.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.11.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.