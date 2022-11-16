Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,679 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 96,330 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.62. 179,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,669. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.36 and a 200 day moving average of $252.25. The company has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

