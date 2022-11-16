Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth $464,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 8.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

ALLETE stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,624. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $68.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

