Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 214 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,736. The stock has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.48, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

