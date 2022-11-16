Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes $254,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in ONEOK by 27.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.8 %

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

NYSE OKE traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.74. 80,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,348. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.89%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

