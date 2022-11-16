Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGAR) Short Interest Up 17.8% in October

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BSGAR stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Safari Group Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGAR – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,987 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Blue Safari Group Acquisition were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

