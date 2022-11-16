Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Short Interest Down 9.4% in October

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,200 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 340,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BVH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BVH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $415.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.72. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

