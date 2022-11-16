B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) PT Raised to GBX 414 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 412 ($4.84) to GBX 414 ($4.86) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.64) to GBX 415 ($4.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.58) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.17) to GBX 300 ($3.53) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 496.75 ($5.84).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 382.90 ($4.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 332.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 380.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.67. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 289 ($3.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

