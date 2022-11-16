B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Declares $0.13 Dividend

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1313 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

BMRRY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,714. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $530.00.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

