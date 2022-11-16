BMO Capital Markets Cuts Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target to C$5.00

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PAZRF stock remained flat at $2.92 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

