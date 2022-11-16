Bondly (BONDLY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $54,717.70

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Bondly has a market cap of $6.05 million and $54,717.70 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bondly has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bondly

Bondly launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

