Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 2.2% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,441.70.

BKNG traded up $6.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,008.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,554. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,813.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,924.13. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

