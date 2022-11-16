BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Increased by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,627,000 after buying an additional 828,901 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after purchasing an additional 729,562 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 4,883.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 612,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 87,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

