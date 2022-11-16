Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 863 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 48.0% in the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after buying an additional 29,754 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 419.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $294.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $309.29.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

