Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Insider Activity at Cigna

Cigna Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI opened at $305.17 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $331.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.00.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.