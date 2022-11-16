Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,102 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $180,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $165.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.