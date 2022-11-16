Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3,829.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,081,976. The company has a market cap of $262.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

