Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $2,240,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MOAT traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.16. 14,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,075. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02.

