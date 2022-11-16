Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after buying an additional 492,643 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novartis Stock Performance
NYSE NVS traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.10.
Novartis Profile
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
