Boston Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $211.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,502. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

